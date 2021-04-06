Mark Ruffalo’s Happy Birthday Message To Paul Rudd Is A+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the entertainment industry, recently expanding to the small screen on Disney+. In addition to fighting Thanos and his forces, the starring cast is also known for their friendships and funny social media banter. So when Mark Ruffalo took the time to wish Paul Rudd a happy birthday, it was an A+ message.
Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd were able to work with each other on Avengers: Endgame, with Ant-Man and Smart Hulk sharing the iconic taco scene. Rudd is celebrating his 52nd birthday, and Ruffalo wished him well by poking fun at his apparent agelessness. Check it out below.
I mean, same. Paul Rudd is known for aging like a fine wine, so it makes sense that Mark Ruffalo would want to get in on the joke when sending a birthday message. Seriously, he needs to drop the skincare info. Or perhaps its the Nano Gauntlet that gives him such a glow.
Mark Ruffalo sent Paul Rudd birthday wishes over on his personal Twitter. Ruffalo is super active on social media, and just days ago he wished happy birthday to another Avenger: Robert Downey Jr. Clearly Ruffalo is a guy who checks his calendar.
Marvel fans can re-watch the Infinity Saga on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Paul Rudd first captured the hearts of audiences in ‘90s projects like Clueless and Romeo + Juliet. He’s had a long and successful career, including a run as a superhero with the Ant-Man franchise. Now Rudd is in his ‘50s, and is arguably in the best shape of his life.
Of course Mark Ruffalo isn’t the only Marvel contributor to wish Paul Rudd a happy birthday. Ant-Man director Peyton Reed also took to social media for the occasion. In fact, he posted a photo of... Donnie Osmond? Check it out.
Well, that's one way of showing love to your co-worker. Peyton Reed and Paul Rudd will once again collaborate on the upcoming Marvel threequel Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The movie's contents are being kept under wraps, but it should be interesting to see what comes next for Rudd's title character. After all, the world of the MCU has been greatly changed in the wake of The Blip.
In Phase Three Ant-Man was able to crossover into ensemble projects like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. The idea of the time heist was ultimately his, although the tech was perfected by Tony Stark. And with characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America in the rear view, it's expected that other heroes like Ant-Man will become more important in the overall franchise.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is expected to hit theaters in 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.