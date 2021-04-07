Alexander Skarsgard Reveals What It's Like To Star In Godzilla Vs. Kong, A Monster Movie Where No One Cares About The Humans

The spectacle of Godzilla and King Kong, two iconic characters on their own, coming together and clashing throughout a two-hour movie is an easy thing to sell. The two MonsterVerse creatures are worth the price of admission in their own right, but to function as a movie, there still have to be smaller pieces around them to move the story forward and get the audience to the big set pieces they came to see. One of those pieces, Alexander Skarsgard, who plays geologist Dr. Nathan Lind, seems to understand this perfectly, as he tells upprox.com: