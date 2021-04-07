Justice League’s Gal Gadot Issues Statement About Latest Accusations Against Joss Whedon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
In the weeks since its long-awaited release, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has continued to dominate pop culture. Fans were thrilled to finally see the titular director’s four-hour long vision for the project, and there’s already been calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. But there’s also been some controversy over the ongoing investigation and accusations made against the studio by Cyborg actor Ray Fisher. Some new reports have surfaced about the treatment of Gal Gadot during reshoots, leading the Wonder Woman actress to make an official statement on the matter.
While Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been praised as a superior version of the movie, there’s also been much conversation about what went down when Joss Whedon arrived on set for the extensive reshoots. The various allegations were recently laid out in a long form piece by THR, including reports that Gal Gadot’s career was threatened. Gadot herself responded in the article, saying:
I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.
While being careful not to give details about exactly went down, it seems that Gal Gadot did indeed have some issues while working with Joss Whedon on Justice League. What’s more, Gadot confirmed that she brought concerns to the studio at the time of reshoots.
According to unnamed sources in the report, Gal Gadot had concerns about how her character was being handled after her solo flick Wonder Woman. The actress didn’t confirm specifics about their conflict, but Gadot giving an official statement is sure to turn a few heads.
Ray Fisher first came out about allegations of abuse against Joss Whedon and other execs at WB months ago. The Cyborg actor regularly uses social media to update the public on the internal investigation happening at the studio, and continue to share his outrage about the situation. A few other stars have thrown their support behind Fisher during that time.
As for Gal Gadot, she’s been mostly silent as the situation continues to shake out in a very public way. She recently reprised her signature role in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, which was released on streaming. What’s more, fans were treated to her role in the Snyder Cut, which was greatly expanded from the theatrical version of Justice League.
Only time will tell how things will shake out with Ray Fisher and the studio. He was recently removed from Ezra Miller’s upcoming Flash movie. Cyborg was very much the heart of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so fans are feeling more connected to Fisher’s character than ever.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.