New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip Brings Back Another Iconic Character

Everybody has that one movie that they really want to see out of all the films that have seen their release date continually delayed, and for some, that one movie has to be Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The movie, that will reunite most of the original cast of the first two Ghostbusters movies was originally on a fast track to theaters when it was first announced, but then it, like everything else, was delayed. However, those fans who are waiting for something have been given a little treat, as a short scene of the new movie has just dropped, introducing Paul Rudd to what are being called "Mini-Pufts." Check them out in the clip above.