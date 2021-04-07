New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip Brings Back Another Iconic Character

Everybody has that one movie that they really want to see out of all the films that have seen their release date continually delayed, and for some, that one movie has to be Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The movie, that will reunite most of the original cast of the first two Ghostbusters movies was originally on a fast track to theaters when it was first announced, but then it, like everything else, was delayed. However, those fans who are waiting for something have been given a little treat, as a short scene of the new movie has just dropped, introducing Paul Rudd to what are being called "Mini-Pufts." Check them out in the clip above.
Of all the returning characters that we knew we would see in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and those we hoped we might see, I'm not sure anybody was expecting the return of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. And yet, that's basically what we have here, as Paul Rudd's character who is seen in a grocery store in the clip, comes across a bag of marshmallows where something strange is happening. Then out pops a tiny, adorable, version of the Stay Puft character from the first Ghostbusters film. But he's not alone, the store is apparently full of the little guys.
Also, is it a coincidence that Paul Rudd is buying Baskin Robbins ice cream in this scene, or is that an intentional Ant-Man reference?
This is making me ask so many questions. The original Stay Puft Marshmallow Man came about because one Ghostbuster happened to think about the character at the wrong time. So where are all these little guys coming from? Clearly they are supernatural creations, but from what source? How are they taking this form? Am I reading too much into a Ghostbusters movie?
Still, they are pretty cute, and they look to be pretty funny. I'm guessing since they're being introduced in this clip now the "Mini Pufts," as they're being called, will probably hang around as little comic relief characters throughout the movie. Although, the tagline being used to describe them is "Sweet. Mischievous. Savage." And while we see one of them bite Paul Rudd's finger, they don't appear that savage here, so perhaps there's a darker side to them we will see when the movie finally arrives.
We'll have to wait a while to know for sure. While the movie was originally set to open in July 2020, it has been delayed multiple times, and is currently set to open in November of 2021. With some major new releases finally hitting theaters now, though many are also hitting streaming at the same time, it feels like we've turned a corner with theatrical distribution, and so by November things should be something in the general vicinity of normal. The fans who have been waiting decades for this movie certainly hope so.