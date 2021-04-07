Wild Gladiator 2 Rumor Is Swirling, But I Actually Kind Of Dig The Idea

The idea of a Gladiator sequel is exciting but not without problems, mainly the ending of the film. Spoiler: Maximus dies in the end, but the idea isn’t a bad one, given anything is possible in Hollywood and Crowe has also revealed how the original ending would have been explained in Gladiator 2. Russell Crowe has trolled fans with the prospect of a sequel before but has always left the door open for a return to his iconic role as Maximus, and who knows, maybe his budding friendship with Chris Hemsworth is the catalyst for the sequel actually to happen?