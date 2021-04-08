New Release Date, No Problem: Black Widow’s Big Release Change Drastically Increased It’s Box Office Expectations

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The movie industry has been suffering for over a year as studios have been making he barest minimum of income while incredibly expensive films are delayed. There's clearly been a desire to release these movies so that the major studios can recoup at least some of the investment that they've made, but at the same time the studios need to maximize that return as much as possible. But that also means at some point the movie simply has to get out and start to make some money. And it appears that by waiting just a bit longer on releasing Black Widow, Disney may have secured a much stronger box office return.