Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs On Funny Reason Why His Kids Haven’t Seen The Movies

The Harry Potter franchise certainly has more on the horizon, including Fantastic Beasts 3, which has been delayed, and rumors of future movies being in the works to continue to expand the Harry Potter world. It’s fun for the generations of fans to see former cast members like Jason Isaacs reflect on the films that started it all. Some fans are still holding out hope that Jason Isaacs might reprise his role as Lucius Malfoy in a future project. While his character isn't in the Cursed Child plays, perhaps the timeline of the Fantastic Beasts movies would allow for an appearance.