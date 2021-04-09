Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones 5 Just Added A Friend Of Han Solo

As Indiana Jones 5 has continued to come together in the past few years, Harrison Ford has made one thing explicitly clear: he is the only Indiana Jones. While it’d be tough to argue that point, the globe-trotting archaeologist could use an ally or two on his next expedition, couldn’t he? Well, Lucasfilm has begun to fill a few spots. Along with news that John Williams is officially returning to Indiana Jones 5, we’ve learned a Solo: A Star Wars Story star has been cast in a leading role.