Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones 5 Just Added A Friend Of Han Solo

As Indiana Jones 5 has continued to come together in the past few years, Harrison Ford has made one thing explicitly clear: he is the only Indiana Jones. While it’d be tough to argue that point, the globe-trotting archaeologist could use an ally or two on his next expedition, couldn’t he? Well, Lucasfilm has begun to fill a few spots. Along with news that John Williams is officially returning to Indiana Jones 5, we’ve learned a Solo: A Star Wars Story star has been cast in a leading role.
Fleabag star and creator Phoebe-Waller Bridge has officially joined Indiana Jones 5 in James Mangold’s upcoming film, per LucasFilm. The comedian and Emmy-winning creative notably voiced L3-37 in the studio’s 2017 Han Solo origin story, and now she’ll be joining the man behind the Star Wars role himself for the 2022 film.
Indiana Jones 5 has been in development over five years, originally with Steven Spielberg on board to continue his streak. Last year, James Mangold replaced him with Spielberg still serving as a producer. The Logan director said this following Lucasfilm’s casting announcement:
I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers. Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is best known for her work in television on her Amazon Original series Fleabag, which won her three Emmys and a Golden Globe. She is also the creator of BBC’s Killing Eve, which has also received award nods. The British actress has also found roles in Broadchurch, His Dark Materials and served as a writer on the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.
The 35-year-old Solo: A Star Wars Story actress is the first new cast member to be added to Indiana Jones 5 aside from the return of Harrison Ford. The production is reportedly set to begin this summer ahead of a July 29, 2022 theatrical release date. As news of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s involvement in the film is announced, we’d imagine more casting news will follow suit in the coming months leading up to Harrison Ford suiting up, grabbing his fedora and whip.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is sure to bring some comedic flair to the project, and it’s exciting to hear about a new character entering Indiana Jones’ orbit for the sequel. Time will tell how Indiana Jones 5 will continue to cast its film, but some former cast members of the series including John Rhys-Davies talking about reprising his role as Sallah and Karen Allen, who played Indiana Jones’ wife Marion also hoping to return to the franchise.
Aside from Indiana Jones 5, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also set to star with her Solo co-star Donald Glover in a Mr. and Mrs. Smith television series. While we wait for Indiana Jones 5, check out what’s to come this year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 movie release schedule.