After A Year Of Delays, Should No Time To Die Move Up Its Release Date For Daniel Craig's Bond Swan Song?

Obviously, none of these dates are sure fire solutions, and No Time To Die could even find itself moved into a 2022 release date. With the 60th anniversary of the 007 cinematic universe’s debut with Dr. No on the horizon and the overall picture of the theatrical landscape still being a bit clouded, there’s no telling where the next move might put the film’s fates. But it is looking more likely that a shift in No Time To Die’s release plans will be in the air, at least that seems to be the fanbase’s prevailing opinion. So unless those notions turn to reality, we should expect to see No Time To Die stick to its October 8th release date for the time being. Which leaves plenty of time to break out the Bollinger, or hit the tailor shop to make sure your opening night wardrobe is in order.