Ryan Reynolds Has A Very Important Question For Fans Of Deadpool 2 And The Suicide Squad

The superhero genre is filled with interesting characters, and the actors who play them can prove to be just as entertaining. This is definitely the case with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who has no problem making jokes about his scarred and profane character or any other hero in the comic book realm for that matter. Like many of us, Reynolds is aware of some of the genre’s upcoming films, including James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. And following the release of the film’s first trailer, the actor asked a very important question of Deadpool 2 and Suicide Squad fans.