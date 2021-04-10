Jurassic Park Could Happen IRL Says Elon Musk’s Partner, So Fans Are Calling For Jeff Goldblum

In terms of the science behind Jurassic Park, animals have been cloned before, but extinct species have not yet been recreated. Apparently, small insects can in fact be used to extract DNA, and there have been findings before in amber. But there are some missing pieces in the genetic material to fully recreate something like a dino. In the franchise, scientists fill the gaps with DNA from frogs but, in truth, they don’t know all the holes in their genetic makeup to know what part of the genome to fill, per the Natural History Museum.