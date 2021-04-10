Jurassic Park Could Happen IRL Says Elon Musk’s Partner, So Fans Are Calling For Jeff Goldblum

When Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm said “life finds a way” did it really sink in? 1993’s Jurassic Park is filled with fun and dinos but, beneath it all, the movie franchise based on John Crichton’s novel also serves as a cautionary tale about taking a step back and thinking about if new scientific and technological advancements should be done even if it's technically possible. And well, Elon Musk’s Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak claims it’s possible.
Elon Musk’s business partner took to Twitter this week to share his thoughts about the potential of Jurassic Park and fans of the movies were putting him in check. Here’s what Max Hodak said:
The American entrepreneur and technologist is thinking about recreating Jurassic Park and decided to let everyone know it is somewhat possible. To follow up his initial comments, Max Hodak shared the importance of biodiversity and conservation of species, commenting “why do we stop there?” and posed the idea of “intentionally” trying to “generate novel diversity.” Uhhh… has he seen the whole movie? In response, a number of people posted commentary, a lot of which revolved around getting Jeff Goldblum involved:
Hey, as long as the beloved Jurassic Park star is involved, fans might be ready for this to play out. Or as this Twitter user so aptly said:
Memorably so, once Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm arrives at Jurassic Park, he spends the rest of the movie roasting John Hammond for his decision to recreate dinosaurs for entertainment and turns out to be dead-on when the extinct species start to get violent in the theme park. Another fan pulled the perfect quote to match the situation:
Now, Max Hodak’s comments are kind of mysterious. I’m unsure what he means when he refers to “we”? Would that be him and Elon Musk specifically or “we” as humans and scientists? His company Neuralink has demonstrated a chip implanted into the brain of a pig and a monkey that Elon Musk believes someday could telepathically summon self-driving Teslas, solve blindness, paralysis and connect your brain to your smartphone.
In terms of the science behind Jurassic Park, animals have been cloned before, but extinct species have not yet been recreated. Apparently, small insects can in fact be used to extract DNA, and there have been findings before in amber. But there are some missing pieces in the genetic material to fully recreate something like a dino. In the franchise, scientists fill the gaps with DNA from frogs but, in truth, they don’t know all the holes in their genetic makeup to know what part of the genome to fill, per the Natural History Museum.
I guess time will tell if Jurassic Park becomes real. Until then, fans really want Elon Musk and Max Hodak to watch the second half of Steven Spielberg’s movie. Meanwhile, here’s where the richest man on the planet’s head is at:
Jeff Goldblum is returning to his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm as Jurassic World: Dominion, alongside Sam Neill and Laura Dern. It’s set to come to theaters June 10, 2022. What do you think? Do you want to visit a real-life Jurassic Park? Vote in the poll below.