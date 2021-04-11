news

Friendly Reminder That Channing Tatum Was Way More Productive In Quarantine Than The Rest Of Us

Tequila (Channing Tatum) poses for Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

COVID-19 has taken both a physical and mental toll on many of us, and last year’s quarantine really weighed heavily on the latter. As a result, some may have found themselves in a slump, making it difficult to get much accomplished. Channing Tatum, however, didn’t seem to have any problem with spending some extended time at home. As a matter of fact, the actor and producer actually wrote a children’s book inspired by his daughter, Everly. And more recently, Tatum shared a few updates that effectively remind us that he was way more productive during quarantine than any of us.

Channing Tatum is an incredibly proud father and author and, as such, he couldn’t help but take to his Instagram stories to post a few nice updates on his new book, The One and Only Sparkella. One of these posts included a look at the book’s front cover:

The One and Only Sparkella cover

The One and Only Sparkella centers on a young girl named Ella, who is teased due to her love of sparkly things. However, her relationship with her father helps her to look past her fears of being criticized. It’s more than evident that Tatum based the main character on his little girl, and this shines through with an image that shows the protagonist with her father:

Ella and her dad from The One and Only Sparkella

In addition, Channing Tatum also revealed that he’s teaming up with Barnes & Noble for a virtual event promoting the film. And the actor found a sweet way for his daughter to help him promote his upcoming book:

Channing Tatum promoting book event

It’s already impressive that Channing Tatum used his time in quarantine to write a book, but the accomplishment is likely even sweeter for him because he looked to his daughter for inspiration. In short, you love to see a man who’s proud to be a girl dad.

Believe it or not, Channing Tatum also became a different kind of dad during the age of COVID. Tatum spent part of 2020 working on his upcoming film Dog and, during the production, he actually adopted one of his own. The dog, named Rook, is a Dutch Shepherd, and Tatum definitely seems to be in love with the furry, little guy.

Writing books, making movies and adopting dogs aren’t the only things Tatum has been doing, either. He’s also been making moves as a producer, as it was just reported that he’s developing a reality show based on his hit Magic Mike franchise.

When seeing everything Channing Tatum has managed to accomplish during COVID quarantine, it may be easy for you to feel like you've been slacking a bit, but try not to look at it that way. Instead, take his hard work as a motivator to get going on any projects you might be putting off. Getting started is hard but, once you do, you’ll be amazed at what you’ll accomplish.

The One and Only Sparkella will be available in bookstores on May 4th.

Up Next

Channing Tatum Is Getting Back On The Horse (Literally) To Do Another Rom-Com
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

How Seth Rogen Feels About Emma Watson Refusing To Film This Is The End Scene news 2w How Seth Rogen Feels About Emma Watson Refusing To Film This Is The End Scene Sarah El-Mahmoud
Hamilton's 'My Shot' Been Adapted By CA Doctors To Convince People To Get Vaccinated news 3w Hamilton's 'My Shot' Been Adapted By CA Doctors To Convince People To Get Vaccinated Sarah El-Mahmoud
Ryan Reynolds Reacts To The New Free Guy Release Date With Hilarious Video news 3w Ryan Reynolds Reacts To The New Free Guy Release Date With Hilarious Video Braden Roberts

Trending Movies

Voyagers Apr 9, 2021 Voyagers 5
Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
The Asset TBD The Asset Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat Apr 23, 2021 Mortal Kombat Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Looks Like Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky IV Director’s Cut Just Took A Major Step Forward TBD Looks Like Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky IV Director’s Cut Just Took A Major Step Forward Rating TBD
Friends Reunion: 5 Things We Want To See In The HBO Max Special TBD Friends Reunion: 5 Things We Want To See In The HBO Max Special Rating TBD
The Bachelorette: Tayshia Adams’ Fiancée Shares Thoughts On Her Hosting The New Season TBD The Bachelorette: Tayshia Adams’ Fiancée Shares Thoughts On Her Hosting The New Season Rating TBD
Why Vanderpump Rules Alum Jax Taylor Is Glad He’s No Longer On The Show TBD Why Vanderpump Rules Alum Jax Taylor Is Glad He’s No Longer On The Show Rating TBD
The Rock Responds After Poll Suggests The Public Wants Him To Run For President TBD The Rock Responds After Poll Suggests The Public Wants Him To Run For President Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information