Friendly Reminder That Channing Tatum Was Way More Productive In Quarantine Than The Rest Of Us

COVID-19 has taken both a physical and mental toll on many of us, and last year’s quarantine really weighed heavily on the latter. As a result, some may have found themselves in a slump, making it difficult to get much accomplished. Channing Tatum, however, didn’t seem to have any problem with spending some extended time at home. As a matter of fact, the actor and producer actually wrote a children’s book inspired by his daughter, Everly. And more recently, Tatum shared a few updates that effectively remind us that he was way more productive during quarantine than any of us.
Channing Tatum is an incredibly proud father and author and, as such, he couldn’t help but take to his Instagram stories to post a few nice updates on his new book, The One and Only Sparkella. One of these posts included a look at the book’s front cover:
The One and Only Sparkella centers on a young girl named Ella, who is teased due to her love of sparkly things. However, her relationship with her father helps her to look past her fears of being criticized. It’s more than evident that Tatum based the main character on his little girl, and this shines through with an image that shows the protagonist with her father:
In addition, Channing Tatum also revealed that he’s teaming up with Barnes & Noble for a virtual event promoting the film. And the actor found a sweet way for his daughter to help him promote his upcoming book:
It’s already impressive that Channing Tatum used his time in quarantine to write a book, but the accomplishment is likely even sweeter for him because he looked to his daughter for inspiration. In short, you love to see a man who’s proud to be a girl dad.
Believe it or not, Channing Tatum also became a different kind of dad during the age of COVID. Tatum spent part of 2020 working on his upcoming film Dog and, during the production, he actually adopted one of his own. The dog, named Rook, is a Dutch Shepherd, and Tatum definitely seems to be in love with the furry, little guy.
Writing books, making movies and adopting dogs aren’t the only things Tatum has been doing, either. He’s also been making moves as a producer, as it was just reported that he’s developing a reality show based on his hit Magic Mike franchise.
When seeing everything Channing Tatum has managed to accomplish during COVID quarantine, it may be easy for you to feel like you've been slacking a bit, but try not to look at it that way. Instead, take his hard work as a motivator to get going on any projects you might be putting off. Getting started is hard but, once you do, you’ll be amazed at what you’ll accomplish.
The One and Only Sparkella will be available in bookstores on May 4th.