Lucy Liu Is Getting Back Into The Action Game With Cool Shazam 2 Casting

Actress Lucy Liu is no stranger to the world of action, having starred as Alex Munday in the 2000s-era Charlie Angels movies and gone head-to-head with Uma Thurman as O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill: Volume 1. Now word’s come in that Liu is jumping back into the action fold, namely by joining her first superhero movie. She’s been added to Shazam! 2, a.k.a. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as one of the villains.