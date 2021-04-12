news

Lucy Liu Is Getting Back Into The Action Game With Cool Shazam 2 Casting

Lucy Liu as Joan Watson in CBS Elementary

Actress Lucy Liu is no stranger to the world of action, having starred as Alex Munday in the 2000s-era Charlie Angels movies and gone head-to-head with Uma Thurman as O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill: Volume 1. Now word’s come in that Liu is jumping back into the action fold, namely by joining her first superhero movie. She’s been added to Shazam! 2, a.k.a. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as one of the villains.

It’s been officially announced that Lucy Liu will take part in Shazam! Fury of the Gods as Kalypso, one of the eponymous deities. Kalypso is the sister of Helen Mirren’s Hespera, and they both share the same father, Atlas, one of the legendary figures who Billy Batson draws his incredible power from, specifically stamina. Like Hespera, Kalypso doesn’t have a specific counterpart in the DC Comics canon.

More to come…

