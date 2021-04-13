After Mysterious New Star Trek Movie Is Announced, Zachary Quinto Reveals Original Cast's Feelings On A Sequel

Star Trek Beyond was the last time Trekkies were able to see the franchise in theaters. While the property's presence has grown on television, fans have been craving a big-screen return with the original cast. But Zachary Quinto and the cast have been waiting on the news just like the fans. With the recent announcement of a mystery Star Trek film, Quinto revealed the original cast’s feelings on a sequel.
Since the release of Star Trek Beyond, Zachary Quinto and the cast have dealt with many setbacks. The case for Star Trek 4 has become less of a possibility as the cast has been busy with other projects. But that still hasn’t stop Trekkies and movie audiences from asking about a new installment. Quinto expressed his thoughts on a possible Star Trek Beyond sequel:
Honestly, I have no real idea what’s going on with Star Trek. [But] we all love each other and we all love that experience and I’m sure if it comes back around and we’re all available, I’m sure we’d be happy to jump back on board. No pun intended. But I don’t know — that’s in other people’s hands and I know I, for one, have had sort of moved on in terms of any kind of expectations, but you never know things come back in surprising ways and it’s surprising times, and it could be fun if it happens.
Since the first film in the rebooted franchise, Star Trek fans have loved seeing Zachary Quinto play everybody’s favorite Vulcan. Given Spock’s storyline in Star Trek Beyond, fans have been wanting more of his story along with the other Star Trek characters. Zachary Quinto’s performance along with the storylines helped to revive a seemingly dormant franchise under the rise of the MCU and DCEU.
During his interview with Pop Culture, Zachary Quinto was asked about the possibility of a Spock-led film in the vein of the MCU. He admitted to being open to the idea if the time and circumstances permitted it. Quinto said he would love returning to the character if the storytelling was right and necessary.
Zachary Quinto’s words came on the heels of news of a mysterious Star Trek film that popped up on Paramount’s film schedule. The listing sent Trekkies into a frenzy as it has been five years since the release of Star Trek Beyond. Quinto and the cast’s openness to returning to the franchise bode well for a possible Star Trek 4. Years of developmental hell have finally paid off, but only time will tell if Quinto and the cast will return for the new film.
Despite fanfare and acclaim for Star Trek Beyond, the film’s release was marked by tragedy. Before the sequel was released, co-star Anton Yelchin lost his life in an unfortunate accident. His lack of presence during the promotion of the film could be felt as Zachary Quinto and the Star Trek cast had to speak on their late co-star. During promotions, Quinto and the cast seemed indifferent over doing a fourth Star Trek film. But over time, the cast has been more open to returning to the franchise.
But another hiccup in Stark Trek 4 ‘s development was Star Trek Beyond’s underperformance at the box office. The film’s underperformance threw the possibility of a fourth Star Trek into question, especially after both Chrises – Pine and Hemsworth – reportedly walked away from the film due to pay cuts. But the recent announcement meant Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and other cast members may return or another possible reboot might be on the horizon. The mystery Star Trek film is set to arrive on June 9, 2023.