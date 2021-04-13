Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson On The Rise Of Skywalker Criticism

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

No films in recent memory have been as contentious, while also being as successful as the newest Star Wars trilogy. A year and a half after the final film in the new series, fans can still be set off when discussing it. Some loved Star Wars: The Last Jedi and others did not. Some were satisfied with The Rise of Skywalker, while others were disappointed. Those unhappy sometimes place blame on the filmmakers of each movie, while others blame external forces or the studio for missteps. One person not jumping on that bandwagon is Domhnall Gleeson, who played General Hux in the last three Star Wars movies. He claims that The Rise of Skywalker is exactly the movie it needed to be.