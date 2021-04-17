Godzilla Vs. Kong: Hollow Earth Explained

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong will be discussed freely throughout this article. If you’re not looking to have the film spoiled for you, come back once you’ve experienced the magic for yourself.

At the center of the most recent phase of the MonsterVerse, one core fact has taken hold: the Hollow Earth exists! With Godzilla vs. Kong showing the world the realm of the once and future King Kong in full detail, his mythical kingdom is a rich setting for future adventures, with or without Godzilla. But what is the Hollow Earth, and what does its rich history do for the MonsterVerse franchise in general? Join us, as we discuss the scientific theory, and the maverick scientists that helped push for a better understanding behind the Hollow Earth.