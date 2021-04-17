Godzilla Vs. Kong: Hollow Earth Explained

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Warning: spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong will be discussed freely throughout this article. If you’re not looking to have the film spoiled for you, come back once you’ve experienced the magic for yourself.
At the center of the most recent phase of the MonsterVerse, one core fact has taken hold: the Hollow Earth exists! With Godzilla vs. Kong showing the world the realm of the once and future King Kong in full detail, his mythical kingdom is a rich setting for future adventures, with or without Godzilla. But what is the Hollow Earth, and what does its rich history do for the MonsterVerse franchise in general? Join us, as we discuss the scientific theory, and the maverick scientists that helped push for a better understanding behind the Hollow Earth.
What Is The Hollow Earth Theory?
The Hollow Earth theory is an actual scientific theory that started its life in the late 17th century, only to be definitively disproved throughout the mid to late 1700s. A theory that the interior of our own planet was hollow, and potentially the secret home to many creatures that dated back to prehistoric times, Hollow Earth has been the stuff of many sci-fi wonders. Just like many other fictional tales, such as Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth, Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest fictional story to make hay with this once trendy scientific model.
In the MonsterVerse, the Hollow Earth theory suggests that Godzilla, Kong, and the rest of the Titans came from this very realm. Serving as indifferent forces that balance the scales of the planet’s ecosystems, they can freely move through a subterranean series of tunnels, which connect their various kingdoms to the surface world. And, throughout the past couple of MonsterVerse films, there have been scientists pushing that theory into the world of scientific fact.
Key Scientific Figures In The MonsterVerse’s Hollow Earth Theory
When you look at the last three films in the MonsterVerse, there’s a trilogy of stories that have proven the Hollow Earth theory. Starting with Kong: Skull Island and progressing through Godzilla: King of the Monsters, this fringe theory has found its champions, who helped Godzilla vs. Kong’s big reveal land the punch it needed to succeed.
Dr. Houston Brooks
During the 1973 mission in Kong: Skull Island, the mission launched by Monarch operative Bill Randa (John Goodman) helped form the foundation of Hollow Earth theory’s genesis in the MonsterVerse. But it was Dr. Houston Brooks (Corey Hawkins) who created the Hollow Earth theory, as his presence on the expedition was to map out the fabled kingdom using depth charges dropped on Skull Island. An expert in seismology, Dr. Brooks' findings were under wraps for quite some time, thanks to Monarch’s veil of secrecy.
Dr. Rick Stanton
While we see Dr. Houston Brooks’ as an older man, played by Joe Morton, in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, we also see his work progressed by Monarch in some massive ways. The lead proponent of Hollow Earth Theory’s progression in this chapter is crypto-sonographer Dr. Rick Stanton (Bradley Whitford,) a snarky Monarch operative who became so focused on Dr. Brooks’ work, he actually landed a job and a friendship out of the deal.
Dr. Nathan Lind
Discovering the Hollow Earth was one thing, but getting there is another situation entirely. That’s where former Monarch scientist Dr. Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgard) comes into play, as Godzilla vs. Kong tells us that before he retired to the safer world of academia, Lind embarked on an adventure to enter the Hollow Earth with his brother. Sadly, that first expedition failed, leading to the death of Nathan’s brother; but it eventually lead to a successful journey into the Hollow Earth, thanks to some help from Walter Simmons (Demian Bichir) and Apex Cybernetics.
The Hollow Earth Theory’s Role In Kong: Skull Island
We first saw Hollow Earth Theory pop up in the MonsterVerse, courtesy of 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. While the overall adventure took place on the surface of Skull Island, Dr. Houston Brooks’ findings with the successful mapping of Kong’s ecosystem led to Monarch becoming rather interested in this potential finding. It also set the stage for humanity to further understand that not only did the Titans come directly from the Hollow Earth, there was a potential for them to emerge from their home court in order to duke it out on the surface above. But, even in the halls of Monarch, Hollow Earth remained a fringe theory; until the truth was too real to ignore.
The Hollow Earth Theory’s Role In Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
After Godzilla’s near death experience with the Oxygen Destroyer bomb in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the lizard god needed to recover somewhere safe and familiar. Retreating to an underwater ruin in the Hollow Earth that he calls home, the Monarch team tracking Godzilla’s movements finally discovers the truth. Hollow Earth Theory is, in fact, a reality; and what’s more, it’s how Titans are able to travel throughout the world as sneakily as they do. So, naturally, humans will want to explore it even more, and by the end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, that’s just what they set out to do.
The Hollow Earth Theory’s Role In Godzilla Vs. Kong
Everything comes to a head in Godzilla vs. Kong, when the now proven Hollow Earth poses the ultimate trump card against Titankind. With a massive electromagnetic power signature present in this lost world, Apex Cybernetics hopes to have their Mechagodzilla project powered beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. Meanwhile, on the side of the Titans, it’s revealed that the Hollow Earth is the kingdom that Kong eventually becomes king to, as his family’s roots reach back to this region, where even Skull Island itself originated from. Both human and Titan try to benefit from the Hollow Earth, but in the end, the beasts reign supreme, with Kong finding himself truly at home for the first time in a long while.
Why Is The Hollow Earth Important To The MonsterVerse?
As you can see in the story laid out above, the Hollow Earth has been at the center of the last three MonsterVerse films, playing a very important part. But, what exactly is the importance of the Hollow Earth, when all is said and done in the tale told between Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong? Well, there’s a couple of reasons why the Hollow Earth plays such a unique role.
First, it’s the literal home of the Titans, so by exploring the possibility of the Hollow Earth, we’ve gotten a lot of background on where Godzilla and Kong have been for long stretches of time. Not to mention, this fabled land happens to be connected to a tunnel system that helps Titans get from one end of the planet to another, without being detected. But, more than likely, the Hollow Earth will be the key to the future of the MonsterVerse.
We don’t know where the Godzilla vs. Kong ending will take things in the next phase of the MonsterVerse. The path that’s chosen in the long run will undoubtedly go through the Hollow Earth, as there are still Titans left undiscovered and adventures to be had in this land that time forgot. All humanity, and the MonsterVerse writers room, have to do is let their imaginations run wild in the world that they’ve created.
We don't know where the Godzilla vs. Kong ending will take things in the next phase of the MonsterVerse. The path that's chosen in the long run will undoubtedly go through the Hollow Earth, as there are still Titans left undiscovered and adventures to be had in this land that time forgot. All humanity, and the MonsterVerse writers room, have to do is let their imaginations run wild in the world that they've created.