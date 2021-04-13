Fast And Furious 9’s Sung Kang Shares Thoughts On Justice For Han Movement

Well, if any filmmaker was going to bring Han Lue back into the Fast & Furious world, it’d be Justin Lin. Not only has he direct all the Fast & Furious movies where Han appeared, but both he and Sung Kang decided that Han is the same individual the latter played in 2002’s Better Luck Tomorrow, which came out just a year after The Fast & the Furious. So the character already meant a lot to both of them, but the #JusticeForHan movement made Kang realize that the fans were incredibly passionate about Han as well. Earlier this year, Vin Diesel also talked about Han’s importance to the Fast & Furious world, saying how he was representative of F9’s theme: don’t give up on family.