The Wonder Woman Villain 1984 Considered Using Instead Of Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

During the events of Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince’s trouble stems from one object: the Dreamstone, an artifact that grants any wish made in its presence, but at a cost. Without the Dreamstone, Maxwell Lord doesn’t wreak havoc on the world and Barbara Minerva doesn’t turn into The Cheetah. But early into the Wonder Woman sequel’s development, there was talk about featuring the Dreamstone’s creator, the Duke of Deception, as the main antagonist.