The Internet Has Thoughts After Disney World, Land Announce Inclusive New Guidelines For Costumes And More

Disney parks have always been sticklers for what's called the Disney Look. For decades men who worked in the park weren't even allowed to have facial hair. In the 1980s a guitarist in a rock band became the first man to work inside the park with long hair. Those rules have been relaxed somewhat over the years, but the new update to the Disney Look is extensive. And, as with any other change inside the Disney Parks, the internet has thoughts. However, it must be said that by and large, those thoughts are positive as many see this change as important, even if some think it took a bit too long to happen.