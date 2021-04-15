Eternals And Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Brian Tyree Henry Reflects On Finally Seeing Himself And Other POC In These Blockbuster Roles

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It’s a beautiful thing to feel like you’re truly seen on the big screen. Not only does it help audiences immerse themselves into the blockbusters they experience, but in the case of actors like Brian Tyree Henry, it’s also a joy when it comes to landing big ticket roles. As Henry himself has recently racked up opportunities like the mega hit Godzilla vs. Kong and Marvel’s Eternals on his resume, he’s taken some time to reflect on how this has affected him and his career.
During his guest spot on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Brian Tyree Henry spoke with Ms. Clarkson about his recent run of blockbuster fortune. As he’s currently being seen as conspiracy theorist/Titan enthusiast Bernie Hayes in Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as being cast as Phastos, the first openly gay MCU character, in director Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, Henry has taken these two roles to heart. Describing what these characters mean to him, Brian Tyree Henry said the following:
There was a part of my life where I never thought I would get to see a part of myself reflected back to me, and most of the parts I’ve played, to be the quirky scientist in [Godzilla vs. Kong] and to be a superhero, I just never thought it would happen, and I am incredibly, incredibly grateful to Marvel for allowing me to play a character who reflects me back to me.
Brian Tyree Henry is yet another actor who's sung the praises of diversity becoming a recent priority in Hollywood casting. He’s not the only MonsterVerse lead to think so either, as Godzilla vs. Kong co-star Eiza Gonzalez was also pleased with seeing herself making strides for Latinx performers in the world of Titan combat. Though these recent remarks do further highlight what Brian Tyree Henry has been doing with his career in the recent past.
Most notably, Brian Tyree Henry was part of the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse cast, which introduced Miles Morales into the world of Marvel Comics cinema. Playing Miles’s father, NYPD officer Jefferson Davis, Brian Tyree Henry is already versed with bringing a more diverse family unit to the big screen. While there’s no talk yet about what sort of role he might be able to play in the Into The Spider-Verse sequel, at least Mr. Henry can continue paving the way for these sorts of opportunities in the future.
Even if Jefferson Davis doesn't return, Brian Tyree Henry's output in the next couple years is only going to continue offering him opportunities to further diversity in film and TV. Not to mention that fans of his work on shows like FX's Atlanta will be pleased to see him returning to roles that helped build his career into the success it is today. You can see Mr. Henry currently in Godzilla vs. Kong, which is now in theaters, as well as available on HBO Max until April 30.