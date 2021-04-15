news

Eternals And Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Brian Tyree Henry Reflects On Finally Seeing Himself And Other POC In These Blockbuster Roles

Brian Tyree Henry sitting in a brightly lit restaurant with Julian Dennison and Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla vs Kong.

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s a beautiful thing to feel like you’re truly seen on the big screen. Not only does it help audiences immerse themselves into the blockbusters they experience, but in the case of actors like Brian Tyree Henry, it’s also a joy when it comes to landing big ticket roles. As Henry himself has recently racked up opportunities like the mega hit Godzilla vs. Kong and Marvel’s Eternals on his resume, he’s taken some time to reflect on how this has affected him and his career.

During his guest spot on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Brian Tyree Henry spoke with Ms. Clarkson about his recent run of blockbuster fortune. As he’s currently being seen as conspiracy theorist/Titan enthusiast Bernie Hayes in Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as being cast as Phastos, the first openly gay MCU character, in director Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, Henry has taken these two roles to heart. Describing what these characters mean to him, Brian Tyree Henry said the following:

There was a part of my life where I never thought I would get to see a part of myself reflected back to me, and most of the parts I’ve played, to be the quirky scientist in [Godzilla vs. Kong] and to be a superhero, I just never thought it would happen, and I am incredibly, incredibly grateful to Marvel for allowing me to play a character who reflects me back to me.

Brian Tyree Henry is yet another actor who's sung the praises of diversity becoming a recent priority in Hollywood casting. He’s not the only MonsterVerse lead to think so either, as Godzilla vs. Kong co-star Eiza Gonzalez was also pleased with seeing herself making strides for Latinx performers in the world of Titan combat. Though these recent remarks do further highlight what Brian Tyree Henry has been doing with his career in the recent past.

Most notably, Brian Tyree Henry was part of the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse cast, which introduced Miles Morales into the world of Marvel Comics cinema. Playing Miles’s father, NYPD officer Jefferson Davis, Brian Tyree Henry is already versed with bringing a more diverse family unit to the big screen. While there’s no talk yet about what sort of role he might be able to play in the Into The Spider-Verse sequel, at least Mr. Henry can continue paving the way for these sorts of opportunities in the future.

Even if Jefferson Davis doesn’t return, Brian Tyree Henry’s output in the next couple years is only going to continue offering him opportunities to further diversity in film and TV. Not to mention that fans of his work on shows like FX’s Atlanta will be pleased to see him returning to roles that helped build his career into the success it is today. You can see Mr. Henry currently in Godzilla vs. Kong, which is now in theaters, as well as available on HBO Max until April 30. (And if you’re not a subscriber yet, you should totally check out the deal for a discount on a six-month prepaid subscription.)

Up Next

Upcoming Brian Tyree Henry Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Godzilla Vs. Kong Actor
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

The Fun Way The Goonies Came Into Play On The Godzilla Vs. Kong Set previews 1d The Fun Way The Goonies Came Into Play On The Godzilla Vs. Kong Set Dirk Libbey
The Major Way Godzilla Vs. Kong Was Inspired By The Transformers Franchise news 5d The Major Way Godzilla Vs. Kong Was Inspired By The Transformers Franchise Adam Holmes
Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Director Gets Honest About Toys Spoiling The Movie news 7d Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Director Gets Honest About Toys Spoiling The Movie Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Don't Breathe 2 Aug 13, 2021 Don't Breathe 2 Rating TBD
One Night In Miami... Dec 25, 2020 One Night In Miami... 9
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale Is Blonde Now, And Wow TBD Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale Is Blonde Now, And Wow Rating TBD
SEAL Team's Jason Will Reconsider His Role As Leader When Season 4 Returns TBD SEAL Team's Jason Will Reconsider His Role As Leader When Season 4 Returns Rating TBD
Following Rumors, See What Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Could Look Like As Spider-Woman TBD Following Rumors, See What Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Could Look Like As Spider-Woman Rating TBD
Why The Masked Singer's Cluedle-Doo Hasn't Helped Me One Bit TBD Why The Masked Singer's Cluedle-Doo Hasn't Helped Me One Bit Rating TBD
Chicago Fire Boss Confirms A Severide Detail For The Season 9 Finale TBD Chicago Fire Boss Confirms A Severide Detail For The Season 9 Finale Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information