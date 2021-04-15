Zack Snyder Tells Us About The Two Army of the Dead Spinoffs He Has Planned

We just wrapped on Army of Thieves, which is the movie we shot, and Matthias (Schweighofer) directed that was shot in… he's the safe cracker eater, and we see his backstory, and (learn) how he fell in love with and got obsessed with cracking safes. And why the safe in the movie (Army of the Dead) is significant to him. Which it is, and that's all revealed in the story.

Then we have an animated prequel also, which tells the story of where these zombies came from and what their deal is. It goes to Area 51 and does a whole bunch of psychedelic craziness, which is cool also. Let's just say it scales in a way that's unexpected, as far as like where the zombies come from. So those two things, we're doing them currently as we're doing this. And then of course, Army tells its own story about the world in a pretty fun way, too.