As People Wait Hours For Disneyland Tickets, Fans Are Freaking Out On Twitter

The stress level is varied, but for a lot of people, it's not simply about getting tickets. It's about getting that reservation for April 30, the first Day Disneyland will be open to the public since mid-March of last year. Fans have been waiting for a long time to get back to the park and they want to be part of that first group that gets to walk through those gates. And while thousands of people will be part of that group, even though only California residents can buy tickets right now, the demand is almost certainly higher than the supply.