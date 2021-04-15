As People Wait Hours For Disneyland Tickets, Fans Are Freaking Out On Twitter

Today is the day that Disneyland began selling tickets again for the first time in over a year. The theme park resort is finally set to reopen in April 30, but between the pent up demand and the limited capacity, there are a lot of people looking for a limited number of tickets. And so, in true Disneyland fashion, everybody is waiting in line. And plenty of folks are complaining about the process online.
As with most online sales of limited good, those looking for tickets are sitting in a virtual waiting room, just hanging out waiting for their turn. However, how long the wait is going to actually be is less than clear. For the vast majority of us, and yes, I'm sitting in the waiting room myself as I write this, it simply says the wait time will be "more than an hour" and it has remained that way for more than an hour. This means nobody really knows how long they'll be waiting.
There's a slight comfort in the fact that some have already reported that they have their tickets, which means that, at the very least, the system is working and people are moving through. For their part Theme park fans, when they're not complaining about rides being changed, certainly find camaraderie in their shared passion. So everybody dealing with waiting right now is in the same boat.
The stress level is varied, but for a lot of people, it's not simply about getting tickets. It's about getting that reservation for April 30, the first Day Disneyland will be open to the public since mid-March of last year. Fans have been waiting for a long time to get back to the park and they want to be part of that first group that gets to walk through those gates. And while thousands of people will be part of that group, even though only California residents can buy tickets right now, the demand is almost certainly higher than the supply.
The system is also frustrating for some, so there are reports that the waiting room leaves little to be desired. It seems that things aren't quite working on a first come, first served system, which has freaked future guests out. Namely because they don't know how much longer they'll really be waiting.
If you're looking at potentially visiting Disneyland when it reopens, maybe to check out Avengers Campus, but you don't really care when, best to just let this madness end and avoid it. There certainly will still be availability once the crowd is gone, it's just unclear when that will be. You can certainly plan a trip around when tickets and reservations are available, rather than trying to buy tickets for certain dates, which right now will require you to sit in a virtual waiting room for "more than an hour."