news

The Predator Franchise Is Now Locked In A Lawsuit Involving Disney

The Predator running

The Predator franchise had its last release with 2018's The Predator, which had a strong opening weekend. While another Predator movie is in the works, a recent development has complicated those plans. An issue between the original Predator scribes and Disney’s 20th Century Studios has become public thanks to lawsuits being been filed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jim and John Thomas, who wrote 1987's Predator, have filed a lawsuit against 20th Century Studios over the copyrights to the sci-fi action classic. The Thomas brothers allegedly filed the suit to exploit a copyright termination provision. The biggest push was the rights to their original Predator script, titled Hunters, reportedly expiring on April 17. That loophole would allow the brothers to cancel any transfers 35 years after creating the original script. Their attorney Marc Toberoff stated in the filing:

In 2016, the Thomas brothers properly availed themselves of their right under Section 203(a) of the Copyright Act to recover the copyright to their literary material by serving and recording with the U.S. Copyright Office within the prescribed statutory window, a notice of termination with an effective termination date of April 17, 2021.

Jim and John Thomas alleged that they filed a termination notice to then-20th Century Fox in 2016, but the brothers have a huge fight on their hands now. Disney’s 20th Century Studios filed a countersuit against them. The countersuit is reportedly a way for the House of Mouse to keep the franchise under its ever-expanding film roster. Disney’s law firm O'Melveny claimed in its filing:

There now exists between the parties an actual and justiciable controversy concerning the validity of Notice One and 20th Century’s and defendants’ respective rights. Defendants’ notices fail to comply with these statutory requirements and are invalid as a matter of law. 20th Century seeks a declaration pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 2201 that defendants’ notices of termination are invalid. This action is necessary because defendants are improperly attempting to prematurely terminate 20th Century’s rights to the Hunters Screenplay, at the very time that 20th Century is investing substantial time, money, and effort in developing another installment in its successful Predator franchise.

These lawsuits couldn’t have come at the worst time for both Disney and 20th Century Studios. In 2020, it was announced that 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg will helm a fifth Predator installment, with a script penned by Patrick Aison. But for now, those plans might be on the backburner as the two sides are set to battle in court over the franchise's rights.

With news of the lawsuits becoming known, this reported situation has cast a long shadow over the Predator franchise’s current future. Hopefully, the two sides will come to a mutual agreement so franchise fans will be able to enjoy more stories in the years to come.

Up Next

Kristen Wiig's Barb And Star Follow-Up Is A Cinderella Musical For Disney, With A Twist
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Kristen Wiig's Barb And Star Follow-Up Is A Cinderella Musical For Disney, With A Twist news 5h Kristen Wiig's Barb And Star Follow-Up Is A Cinderella Musical For Disney, With A Twist Adam Holmes
Black Widow Doesn’t Need To Worry About Competing With Tom Cruise Anymore, But Now I Have Another Question news 6d Black Widow Doesn’t Need To Worry About Competing With Tom Cruise Anymore, But Now I Have Another Question Jessica Rawden
Star Wars' Ming-Na Wen Amazingly Explains How She And Kelly Marie Tran 'Traded Places' television 1w Star Wars' Ming-Na Wen Amazingly Explains How She And Kelly Marie Tran 'Traded Places' Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse Apr 30, 2021 Tom Clancy's Without Remorse Rating TBD
In The Heights Jun 18, 2021 In The Heights Rating TBD
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong 7
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Issa Rae Amusingly Recalls That Time She Tried To Sell A Pilot To ABC Full Of Profanity TBD Issa Rae Amusingly Recalls That Time She Tried To Sell A Pilot To ABC Full Of Profanity Rating TBD
What The Meg 2 Director Is Pumped For In The Upcoming Shark Sequel TBD What The Meg 2 Director Is Pumped For In The Upcoming Shark Sequel Rating TBD
SEAL Team Star David Boreanaz Has A Message For CBS Waiting On Season 5 Renewal TBD SEAL Team Star David Boreanaz Has A Message For CBS Waiting On Season 5 Renewal Rating TBD
What's Actually Going On With Leonardo DiCaprio Switching Roles In Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon TBD What's Actually Going On With Leonardo DiCaprio Switching Roles In Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon Rating TBD
Things Like This Director On Debuting A Gay Love Story That’s Not About Coming Out TBD Things Like This Director On Debuting A Gay Love Story That’s Not About Coming Out Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information