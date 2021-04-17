Jamie Dornan And Emily Blunt Have Responded To All Those Complaints About The Accents In Wild Mountain Thyme

It's kind of par for the course, I'm from Ireland and we're known for taking the piss pretty much out of everything - it almost comes with the territory. I think that's fine, and at the end of the day, everyone's going to have their opinion. We are doing the accents that we planned to do. There're so many dialects based on a very small island and I get the piss taken out of me for the way I sound all the time, just as me. A lot of people don't understand me all the time, and that's fine. That's something I've dealt with my whole life.