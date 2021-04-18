Zack Snyder Reveals The Actor Who Was Going To Play Green Lantern John Stewart In Justice League

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally arrived, and hardcore DC Extended Universe fans seem pleased to finally have the filmmaker’s original version for the superhero team-up film. The new film adds many elements that were absent from the 2017 theatrical cut, though there are still a few elements that didn’t make it into the four-hour movie. One of these is Green Lantern John Stewart, a fan-favorite character Snyder previously confirmed he wanted for his production. Now, the director has revealed the actor who would have played the role.
Zack Snyder recently appeared at Justice Con 2021, where he continued to reveal Justice League secrets. Among those secrets was the identity of his John Stewart actor and it turns out the Green Lantern was going to be played by actor Wayne T. Carr.
The director revealed that Wayne T. Carr was definitely the man he wanted to play John Stewart in the DCEU and that he met the performer through Cyborg actor Ray Fisher. As Zack Snyder has previously explained, he actually even had the actor shoot a scene in his driveway:
He's an amazing actor, an amazingly kind gentleman. I said, 'Look, there's a chance that this doesn't make it in the movie. We are shooting it in my driveway.’ I'm not 100% sure he thought it was real, legit.
Along with the positive sentiments, Zack Snyder revealed some concept art that shows what the actor would have looked like in the role. He also explained what he and his collaborators were going for when it came to Wayne T. Carr’s Green Lantern suit:
We had made him a CG suit and because it was COVID and we couldn't really do a real suit. The mandate was to make it look as physical as possible.
Zack Snyder previously revealed on CinemaBlend’s own ReelBlend podcast that after he screened the film, Warner Bros. asked him not to include the shot. Interestingly enough, at the end of Justice League, John Stewart was actually going to meet Bruce Wayne in place of Martian Manhunter. Not only that, but Snyder says Stewart also would have been joined by fellow Lantern Kilowog.
Over the years, John Stewart has become a beloved member of the DC Universe, and he’s even one of my personal favorite heroes. While Wayne T. Carr’s role definitely would have been brief, it honestly still would have been cool to see the character of John Stewart make his cinematic debut. Nevertheless, there are plenty of other major DC Comics characters in Snyder’s Justice League to leave fans in awe.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to stream on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.