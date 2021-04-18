Zack Snyder Reveals The Actor Who Was Going To Play Green Lantern John Stewart In Justice League

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally arrived, and hardcore DC Extended Universe fans seem pleased to finally have the filmmaker’s original version for the superhero team-up film. The new film adds many elements that were absent from the 2017 theatrical cut, though there are still a few elements that didn’t make it into the four-hour movie. One of these is Green Lantern John Stewart, a fan-favorite character Snyder previously confirmed he wanted for his production. Now, the director has revealed the actor who would have played the role.