Sylvester Stallone Reveals Another Cool Surprise That’s Arriving With His Rocky IV Director’s Cut

Many people took up a hobby while in quarantine, but Sylvester Stallone re-edited one his most popular movies. While the first Rocky is the one that won all the awards, the fourth movie is the one that became iconic in popular culture. It's the one that a generation of fans grew up with, the film being found on basic cable basically every weekend for a decade or so. So many people know it so well that the idea of a director's cut itself becomes quite curious on its own. This isn't exactly a movie that a lot of people felt needed anything and there was no indication previously that Stallone was unhappy with it. There's a reason that this is the film that gets its own sequel in one of the Creed movies.