See How The Flash Movie Celebrated Its First Day Of Filming

Despite it's name, a solo movie starring The Flash has been one of the slower projects to make it to screens since the launch of DC's movie universe. While the movie was announced back when we first confirmed we would get the entire DC Justice League, the project saw one delay after another after a host of directors worked their way into and out of the project. But now, after all that, time. the movie's current director, Andy Muschietti, as finally confirmed that movie is actually happening. The Flash went in front of cameras for its first day of filming today.