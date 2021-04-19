news

See How The Flash Movie Celebrated Its First Day Of Filming

Ezra Miller as The Flash

Despite it's name, a solo movie starring The Flash has been one of the slower projects to make it to screens since the launch of DC's movie universe. While the movie was announced back when we first confirmed we would get the entire DC Justice League, the project saw one delay after another after a host of directors worked their way into and out of the project. But now, after all that, time. the movie's current director, Andy Muschietti, as finally confirmed that movie is actually happening. The Flash went in front of cameras for its first day of filming today.

On his Instagram the director of the recent IT movies became the director to finally get The Flash out of development hell and he announced his impressive accomplishment to those fans that have been waiting an awfully long time for this day. Along with the announcement we got an official logo for the movie. Check it out.

While seeing any movie you're looking forward to get in front of cameras is certainly a big deal, for The Flash it's an even bigger deal, simply because it has been a quite hard road to get to this point. At various points it would have been easy to scrap the movie or for fans to just stop caring considering how long it was taking, but now that filming has begun, we know this movie is actually going to happen.

Back in 2016, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies writer Seth Grahame-Smith would be the first director brought on board The Flash to leave the movie, but he would not be the last. Rick Famuyiwa would be attached at one point. The duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein would replace him. Finally, Andy Muschietti, following his success with the Stephen King's IT, would come on board, making him the fourth director over the course of about four years.

And with each director it seemed that the story of The Flash movie itself would also change. At various point we were told the Flash point would be, or maybe would not be, an adaptation of the DC Comics' Flashpoint storyline. At one point the movie was reportedly called Flashpoint, and then it wasn't. Now the movie is simply called The Flash again, but it will, once again, be an adaptation of the alternate universe Flashpoint comic book story. we're expecting multiple versions of various comic book heroes to appear, including, potentially, multiple actors who have played Batman before.

One imagines that everybody from Ezra Miller to executives at Warner Bros. are simply breathing a sigh of relief. The movie is finally happening, and while one assumes that production may still be moving slower than it might in a different year, at least it's actually happening.

Up Next

The Flash Movie: What We Know So Far
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

How Aquaman Helped Give Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter The Best Birthday Ever news 52m How Aquaman Helped Give Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter The Best Birthday Ever Carlie Hoke
Zack Snyder Reveals The Actor Who Was Going To Play Green Lantern John Stewart In Justice League news 19h Zack Snyder Reveals The Actor Who Was Going To Play Green Lantern John Stewart In Justice League Erik Swann
Ben Affleck's Batman and 5 DC Characters I Would Love To See In James Gunn's The Suicide Squad news 19h Ben Affleck's Batman and 5 DC Characters I Would Love To See In James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Wrath of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath of Man Rating TBD
The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6
The Tomorrow War Jul 2, 2021 The Tomorrow War Rating TBD
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong 7
Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Photo Down Under Including Matt Damon TBD Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Photo Down Under Including Matt Damon Rating TBD
Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion TV Show Is Close To Bringing An A+ Actress To The MCU TBD Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion TV Show Is Close To Bringing An A+ Actress To The MCU Rating TBD
MTV Halts Production On Series After Former Contestant Alleges Sexual Assault TBD MTV Halts Production On Series After Former Contestant Alleges Sexual Assault Rating TBD
Marvel Star Sebastian Stan Has A Great Idea For A Wrestling Movie TBD Marvel Star Sebastian Stan Has A Great Idea For A Wrestling Movie Rating TBD
Fans Are Celebrating Supernatural's Jensen Ackles On This Historic Day When He Starts Filming The Boys Season 3 TBD Fans Are Celebrating Supernatural's Jensen Ackles On This Historic Day When He Starts Filming The Boys Season 3 Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information