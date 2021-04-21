Amber Heard Teases Aquaman 2 Role Following Rumors Of Her Removal

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe is always keeping moviegoers on their collective toes, as evidenced by the streaming release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The four-hour event showed what the titular director had in mind for the franchise, and included some brief reshoots from Amber Heard. Though there have previously been rumors about Heard’s departure from the role of Mera, she’s already teasing her role in Aquaman 2.
Amber Heard made her DC debut in the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League, before becoming a major presence in James Wan's Aquaman. Heard recently reprised her role to film the Snyder Cut's Knightmare sequence. Around that time, there had been some rumors about her possibly losing the role, though there was some refutation of those rumors as they swirled, as well. Now, however, it looks as if the 34-year-old actress has been teasing her return to set for Aquaman 2, which you can check out below.
We've known for a while that Amber Heard likes to spend her time on set reading, when not playing Mera that is. She previously shared a story about her co-star Jason Momoa ripped out pages in her books as a prank after she spent so much time reading on the set of the first movie. Now, with development presumably underway for Aquaman 2, she shared a throwback, and expressed her excitement to reunite with "my man" Momoa for the blockbuster.
The above image comes to us from Amber Heard's personal Instagram, and shows the actress taking a load off while filming James Wan's acclaimed underwater adventure. Given the movie's setting, Wan had to use cutting-edge wire work and visual effects to bring the story to life, which was no doubt a grueling experience for the cast and crew. Luckily, Heard was able to squeeze in some reading time while working and it looks like we may get more of the same when the franchise returns for another go 'round.
Amber Heard's time in the DCEU, including the Snyder Cut, is currently available on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
As her caption mentions, Amber Heard is planning on getting a Kindle ahead of Aquaman 2, so she can read as much as she wants on the highly anticipated sequel. Despite the aforementioned rumors to possibly have her replaced, all signs point to Heard continuing her tenure in the DCEU as Mera. What’s more, she and her team have both officially refuted any reports of her leaving the franchise.
Talks about Amber Heard's future in Aquaman 2 came in response to her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. After Depp faced a loss in his libel case against The Sun, Warner Bros. reportedly asked the actor step down from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Some moviegoers have petitioned for Heard to be similarly removed, though the studio has not officially commented.
As previously mentioned, Amber Heard's Mera got a ton of attention thanks to her role in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Fans were surprised by the character's British accent in the film, something noticeably lacking from both the theatrical cut and Aquaman. The Knightmare sequence, including Mera's role, have also been the subject of much discussion in the month since the Snyder Cut was finally released. Now, we'll just have to wait what Aquaman 2 brings to the table when it finally begins production.
For now, the next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.