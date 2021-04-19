Harry Potter Actress Helen McCrory Was Candid With Her Family About Moving On After Her Passing

To be as frank as Helen McCrory was in life is to send the ultimate message about living on your own terms. That’s exactly what she did, and it not only earned her a ton of fans from franchises like the soon-to-conclude HBO Max adaptation of His Dark Materials, as well as the James Bond universe, but it also left those she leaves behind some of the best advice and memories they’ll be able to treasure eternally. Ms. McCrory’s death is a mournful occasion, but as Damian Lewis has proven in his tribute to the woman who he loved, there’s a lot of happiness to remember in this time of great sadness.