Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Just Took A Massive Step Forward With Some Soul Talent

If you’re looking for multiversal excitement from a Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be your only option in the near future. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is on track to arrive in late 2022, and while we’re still in the dark on specific plot details, there have been various updates over the last year on behind-the-scenes talent contributing to the sequel. The latest news on that front is that we now know who’s making up Into the Spider-Verse 2’s directing team, and it includes a key figure from the Pixar movie Soul.