Avatar 2’s Kate Winslet On ‘Drinking The Kool-Aid’ Joining James Cameron’s Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Actress Kate Winslet has had an acclaimed film career, picking up an Oscar, Emmy, and other various awards along the way. Her name is synonymous with her iconic role as Rose in James Cameron’s Titanic, and moviegoers are eager to see them once again collaborate on the Avatar sequels. And Winslet recently described joining the world of Pandora like “drinking the Kool-Aid”.