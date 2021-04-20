James Gunn Just Confirmed Some Fun Info About GOTG Vol. 3 And The Disney World Ride In One Fell Swoop. You're Welcome

If the filming for Cosmic Rewind is done early in the production, so that the post production work can get started on it quickly, then that part of the new ride will likely be ready to go by early next year. There will likely only be a few minutes of total footage to be filled, some of it likely as part of the queue/pre-show, and then a little bit on the ride itself. While the ride is designed to tell a story in a unique way, it is a roller coaster so there can only be so much time to tell a story.