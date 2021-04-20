Michael Keaton Is Confirmed As Batman In The Flash Movie, And Fans Have Thoughts

When Michael Keaton was first announced as returning to the role of Batman in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, everyone thought it was a done deal then and there. However, Keaton himself danced around the supposedly confirmed news with non-committal statements in recent months. But after waiting what felt like a lifetime in the movie news cycle, Michael Keaton has finally been confirmed as the once and future Batman; and the internet has some thoughts.
Anyone who runs through the reactions on Twitter can see that there’s a pretty positive wave of love coming out of Keaton’s confirmation. So nobody working on the production of The Flash has to worry about Michael Keaton’s comeback being controversial. Our first fan pretty much has that covered, as they’ve used a fan reaction video to The Batman trailer to sum up their feelings:
Now, here’s where the input of fans starts to come in, as The Flash’s joyous news has some people hoping that the Michael Keaton variant of Batman will retain that Tim Burton magic that made him famous. More specifically, with a return to the 1989 designed lair, there’s hope that a rather large fixture in the Batcave will return. You’ll see just what we’re talking about, in the tweet included below:
Some reactions to Keaton’s return aren’t complicated or demanding. Rather, the next post we’re about to show you is one of the most heartfelt messages that you’ll see in the lineup. Let’s not forget that to some, the Michael Keaton films were that first blast of Batman magic, which could get a person rather misty in the eyes:
What’s one of the other unavoidable side effects of casting rumors and announcements? That’s right, fan art! An industrious fan has taken this news from The Flash’s recent production start to gin up what Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne might look like in the modern day. Taking a scene from Disney’s live-action Dumbo remake, someone crafted the following speculative gem:
Last, but not least, there’s one lingering question you can thank The CW for putting into the minds of the world. After their Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover referenced Keaton’s Bruce Wayne being set to wed Selina Kyle in that corner of the DC Comics multiverse, everyone wanted to know if Michelle Pfieffer could be making a return in The Flash as well. While we don’t know for sure if this will be the case, that hasn’t stopped fans from putting that energy into the universe:
The Flash has literally just started production, so it’s anyone’s ballgame as to whether or not Ms. Pfeiffer will expertly crack the whip yet again. We’ll just have to wait closer to the film’s November 4, 2022 release date to find the answers we’re seeking. Still, knowing that Michael Keaton is finally confirmed to be involved is enough to allow us to breathe for the moment.