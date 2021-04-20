Harry Potter Star Touches On What Anonymity During COVID Mask-Wearing Has Been Like

While Rupert Grint says it is an experience people take for granted, he probably hasn’t had much time in his life to take the anonymity for granted at all. Grint has been famous for his entire adult life and half of his childhood, he had never really been in a position to be out in the world on his own without people knowing who he is. Having the opportunity to wear a mask and not stand out doing so must be much more relaxing than any of his past pre-COVID experiences.