How The After Movies Will Continue Once Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Saga Ends

We are having so much fun with the After franchise and its wonderful fandom which is the most engaged, and active bar none. Their engagement level is off the charts. We owe it to them to continue telling great stories around these relatable, empowered and accessible characters and give this underserved audience films that talk to them and reflect their own experiences. Castille relates so brilliantly to the After universe and has become one of the custodians of the franchise. We are thrilled to continue the journey and hope the fans will be as thrilled as we are.