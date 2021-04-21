How The After Movies Will Continue Once Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Saga Ends

Since Anna Todd’s After series has flown off the page to the big screen, its millions of fans have followed. The young romance starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin has become a major success, inspiring Hollywood to adapt all four books of the saga that started on Wattpad. As fans get ready to say goodbye to Tessa and Hardin, After We Fell and After Ever Happy director Castille Landon has shared that there’s more After movies already in the works.
The last two After films, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, wrapped back in December officially ending an era between Josephine Langford's Tessa and Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Hardin’s steamy love story that began in the halls of college in the 2019 adaptation. Deadline has now reported that the franchise will continue with a prequel for Hardin and a sequel for the couple’s children.
Castille Landon has signed on to write these new After films. The prequel will follow Hardin as a teenager as he navigates his first love before heading to college and meeting Tessa. The After sequel will take the story at least 15 years into the future, as it will be about Tessa and Hardin’s children in their teenage years navigating their own “turbulent waters” not to repeat the same mistakes of their parents. Landon shared this statement about the new projects:
Seeing After We Fell and After Ever Happy come together in the edit has inspired us to continue expanding the universe, exploring the origins of the characters we already know and love and giving life to the next generation. I’m excited to have the opportunity to broaden the relatable themes already established in the series and introduce Hardin and Tessa’s teenage children to a modern landscape.
Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are not expected to reprise their roles. However, their versions of Tessa and Hardin may still remain in the movies in supporting roles. Hardin will most definitely need to be recast for the prequel, and the couple will be full-fledged adults and parents in the sequel. The After producers also had this to say:
We are having so much fun with the After franchise and its wonderful fandom which is the most engaged, and active bar none. Their engagement level is off the charts. We owe it to them to continue telling great stories around these relatable, empowered and accessible characters and give this underserved audience films that talk to them and reflect their own experiences. Castille relates so brilliantly to the After universe and has become one of the custodians of the franchise. We are thrilled to continue the journey and hope the fans will be as thrilled as we are.
The first After movie was directed by Jenny Gage and its sequel was helmed by Just Friends filmmaker Roger Kumble, who then passed the torch to Castille Landon. Landon has already filmed two After movies, which are currently in post-production. She apparently was a good fit for the end of the series considering what she is taking on next.
Though fans won’t get to see what Castille Landon will bring to the table for the After franchise until the third installment is released. Anna Todd’s franchise has proven to be a big hit thus far. Landon’s next movies are set to shoot this fall as we get ready to see After We Fell come out later this year.