Looks Like Another Key Sonic The Hedgehog Character Will Appear In The Sequel

So now the question that many will be wondering about is just who will end up voicing Knuckles. One of the reasons that we know fans wanted to see Knuckles in the first place is that there was something of a grassroots social media campaign to try and get Dwayne Johnson in the role as the echidna. The actor has admitted to being a fan of the video game franchise, so it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility that it could happen.