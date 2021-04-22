Joe Manganiello On What He'd Say If Offered A Spider-Man Cameo In Tom Holland's Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It’s no secret that the superhero genre has become a powerful force in the entertainment world. But there was a time when comic book adaptations were a bigger risk, like when Sam Raimi first brought Spider-Man to the big screen in 2002. Actor Joe Manganiello had a small role as the bully Flash Thompson, and he recently explained what it would take for him to reprise his role in one of Tom Holland’s movies.
Before becoming a household name thanks to his roles in True Blood and Magic Mike, Joe Manganiello was still a working actor. He played Tobey Maguire’s bully in the original Spider-Man movie, and there are currently rumors about Maguire reprising his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But when asked if he’d be interested in a cameo, Manganiello responded, saying:
I will say that I was actually offered a part in a Marvel film a few years ago. I grew up on Marvel comics, so if I was going to join the universe, I really want it to be the right role and I think sometimes you have to hold out for that right one. So, a little cameo as Flash Thompson? I don't know, I'd rather do something more substantive or somebody who can stick around for a while.
The man’s got a point. Because if he’s returning to the MCU, he wants a more meaty role than a quick cameo as his former character. And considering Manganiello’s tenure as Deathstroke in the DCEU, I can’t really blame him.
Joe Manganiello’s comments about possibly returning to Flash Thompson in Spider-Man come from his recent appearance at Justice Con. While discussing his role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, eventually a pivot to the MCU was discussed. And while the 44 year-old actor seems open, he wants to make sure the role and the project were just right.
Joe Manganiello had a brief but memorable role in the first Spider-Man movie, particularly in the iconic scene where Peter discovers his new abilities. He would go on to reprise his role in Spider-Man 3, although he was never a major presence in Raimi’s trilogy.
While a number of Spider-Man alums are expected to reprise their roles in Jon Watts’ No Way Home, it doesn’t look like Joe Manganiello will be one of them. Jamie Foxx will be back as Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doc Ock. We’ll just have to see if the rumors about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire coming back end up coming to fruition. To Tom Holland’s credit, he denied those reports.
Joe Manganiello has had a complicated relationship with the superhero genre, as he’s still waiting for his character Deathstroke to have a bigger role in the DCEU. He had a cameo in both the theatrical cut of Justice League and the Snyder Cut, although the actor has been open about his various Deathstroke related disappointments over the years. We’ll just have to see if he ever gets a starring moment as the Batman villain.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.