Disney’s Soul Is Getting A Follow-Up, But Now How You’d Think

The original Soul movie followed Joe Gardner, a pianist and middle school music teacher, getting the opportunity to play with a jazz legend… only for him to fall down a manhole and become comatose. From there, Joe’s soul managed to avoid passing through The Great Beyond and tried desperately to return to his body, leading to him striking up a unique relationship with 22 upon meeting her in The Great Before. Soul’s cast also included Graham Norton, Phylicia Rashad, Rachel House, Angela Bassett, Alice Braga, Donnell Rawlings, Questlove and Daveed Diggs, among others. Pete Docter and Kemp Powers directed the movie, as well as wrote the script with Mike Jones.