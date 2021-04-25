The Best Jackie Chan Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Growing up, I was obsessed, I mean OBSESSED, with Jackie Chan and his unique blend of hard-hitting, defense-based action and side-splitting humor that he brought to films like Rumble in the Bronx, Jackie Chan’s First Strike, and so many others. I cannot count how many times — in childhood and later on in life — where I’ve stayed up late into the night to watch the Hong Kong action star. And, over the years, I began to familiarize myself with his earlier work (which dates back to the 1960s), and my love of the multi-talented and mysterious figure continues to grow. So, when I was given the opportunity to talk about the best Jackie Chan movies available on streaming services, digital rentals, and on old-fashioned physical media, I couldn’t pass it up.