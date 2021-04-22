James Gunn Reveals When The Guardians Holiday Special Is Set While Teasing Completed Script

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, and there are a few properties that have managed to become fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely one of those properties, and fans can’t wait to catch up with the motley crew of heroes. In addition to Thor 4 and Guardians 3, there’s also a Guardians Holiday special coming to Disney+. And Gunn just clarified the movie’s time setting while showing off the finished script.