Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Ending: Dave Bautista Has Seen The Movie Already, But Wants To Know Your Thoughts

It sounds like the ending of Army of the Dead is going to leave us excited to talk about it, and perhaps even divide some fans? Dave Bautista says he’s “obsessed” with it, but he’s curious how audiences will receive the conclusion. Hearing the actor’s early thoughts on the movie does make me more curious about what Snyder’s overall approach will be to the story. How do you end a zombie heist movie anyway? They grab the cash... and then what? Do they even get to the cash? Is there something else in that vault? Check out the trailer: