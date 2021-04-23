news

Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Ending: Dave Bautista Has Seen The Movie Already, But Wants To Know Your Thoughts

Dave Bautista suited up for Army of the Dead

With Army of the Dead just one month away, it’s time to get hyped for Zack Snyder’s followup to Justice League. The action film will take place during a zombie apocalypse and follow a group of mercenaries who decide to venture into the outbreak’s ground zero, which is located in Las Vegas, to nab $200 million dollars. It’s a zombie heist! The film’s star, Dave Bautista, got a chance to see it early, and he’s already itching to enter the discourse surrounding Army of the Dead’s ending.

The actor and retired professional wrestler has long been passionate about Zack Snyder’s upcoming film, but now he’s really turning up the volume. He recently shared his personal thoughts on the film (without spoilers) to MovieWeb:

I've seen it like five times already. I'm not kidding. I don't wanna have you go in with super high expectations but you should. There's something about the end of this film that I'm absolutely obsessed with. It just... When you see it you'll see what I mean. I can't wait to hear everyone's feedback. I just love the end of this film. I love it.

Hold right up, we haven’t seen it yet! Dave Bautista is maybe speaking too soon, but he’s definitely teasing an impressive ending for Army of the Dead. And honestly, knowing Zack Snyder, I wouldn’t expect anything less. The filmmaker has become well known for his jaw-dropping endings, between the death of Superman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice to the incredible epilogue he put together for Justice League with Jared Leto’s Joker.

It sounds like the ending of Army of the Dead is going to leave us excited to talk about it, and perhaps even divide some fans? Dave Bautista says he’s “obsessed” with it, but he’s curious how audiences will receive the conclusion. Hearing the actor’s early thoughts on the movie does make me more curious about what Snyder’s overall approach will be to the story. How do you end a zombie heist movie anyway? They grab the cash... and then what? Do they even get to the cash? Is there something else in that vault? Check out the trailer:

Along with a mysterious ending for us to contemplate until May, the movie will be an ensemble film starring Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Omari Hardwick, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro and Hiroyuki Sanada. It will feature some super advanced zombies, including tiger zombies, and an amazing recreation of Las Vegas casinos that have been dismantled by the undead.

Army of the Dead is set to open in limited theaters on May 14 and stream on Netflix starting May 21. Check out what other exciting releases are coming this summer with CinemaBlend’s 2021 movie schedule.

