Seth Rogen Explains Why He Likes To Be High Pretty Much All The Time

Seth Rogen smoking weed on Netflix is a Joke

It’s no secret that actor-writer-producer Seth Rogen is one of Hollywood’s biggest marijuana advocates. His whole brand is built on the recreational (sometimes medicinal) drug. A key part of his brand is his consistent state of being high no matter the time or situation. But the real question has been – why? After years of pondering this question, Rogen finally decided to explain why he likes to be high pretty much all the time.

Seth Rogen’s trademark giggling and laugh always set the tone for the fun time viewers are in for. Rogen’s persona as a functioning weed head has endured him to film and television viewers as well as social media fans. The comedic actor revealed his reason for being consistently high:

It’s just not how I would prefer to be feeling. It’s just a tool we use to make our experience more palatable, and some people need those tools a lot more than others. For me it’s like shoes. For you it might be like sunglasses. Not everyone’s the same. If someone doesn’t need to smoke weed? Great. It’s the same as someone telling me they don’t wear glasses. ‘Mazel tov! You don’t wear glasses. I do!’

In the New York Magazine interview, Seth Rogen’s father Mark gave even more insight into his constant high. The older Rogen revealed the younger Rogen went undiagnosed with attention deficit disorder as a child with some modification to his son’s diet. But it wasn’t until what Mark called “the miracle of marijuana” that the his son's body and mind were able to relax. So Rogen’s life may have been different if weed didn’t enter his life.

Seth Rogen’s situation is a perfect example of why many feel marijuana isn’t a drug to be feared. Without marijuana, the multihyphenate could’ve coped with his undiagnosed disorder. But Rogen’s work ethic and creativity are the best advocates for why weed isn’t all bad. The amount of work the comedic actor has produced since breaking through in Hollywood is a testament to his constant high.

With that said, Seth Rogen’s weed head status in Hollywood has never been questioned. Others may have struggled during the recent Hollywood shutdown but not Rogen. He managed to take his weed knowledge and turn that into a profitable company. Buying weed products and accessories from Seth Rogen… why wouldn’t you? But even the comedic actor has his moments of being too high. Rogen talked to Jimmy Kimmel about the time Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston was concerned for him after the Golden Globes. Unsurprisingly, the incident left him questioning how high is too high.

Despite that incident, Seth Rogen’s reason behind smoking weed made sense given his status in Hollywood. Knowing his history with the herbal drug added some depth to his current stance. In the end, the multihyphenate's love affair with marijuana won’t end any time soon.

