Seth Rogen Explains Why He Likes To Be High Pretty Much All The Time

With that said, Seth Rogen’s weed head status in Hollywood has never been questioned. Others may have struggled during the recent Hollywood shutdown but not Rogen. He managed to take his weed knowledge and turn that into a profitable company. Buying weed products and accessories from Seth Rogen… why wouldn’t you? But even the comedic actor has his moments of being too high. Rogen talked to Jimmy Kimmel about the time Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston was concerned for him after the Golden Globes. Unsurprisingly, the incident left him questioning how high is too high.