Why James Cameron Has A Bigger Concern Than How Much Avatar 2 Will Make At The Box Office

James Cameron’s Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time after retaking its throne from Avengers: Endgame earlier this year. The sequels to Avatar have been habitually delayed and seemed like they would never see the light of day on numerous occasions. Despite that, Avatar 2 continues to inch forward, adding Kate Winslet to its roster of actors. James Cameron still has his concerns, though, but they aren’t about how much Avatar 2 will make at the box office.