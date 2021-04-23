Watch Ghostbusters’ Bill Murray React To Afterlife’s Adorable Mini-Pufts

From the first sight of those marshmallows on the shelf next to Paul Rudd, Bill Murray knows no good can come of this moment. And yet, his gleeful laughter over the Mini-Pufts acting like total Gremlins, roasting each other and riding around on robotic vacuums, shows us that only good has come from watching him enjoy the chaos first hand. Which is even more rewarding when compared to how grueling the process of filming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sounded.