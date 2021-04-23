Watch Ghostbusters’ Bill Murray React To Afterlife’s Adorable Mini-Pufts

Making a legacyquel like Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a tough gig, especially when you’re someone like director Jason Reitman. But if his father/Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman can be won by the results, then surely anyone else could fall under the movie’s spell, right? Well, that theory seems to be tested and approved, as the Reitman patriarch showed that adorable Mini-Pufts scene to none other than Bill Murray; and his reaction is priceless.
Through a Zoom call between the classic Ghostbusters collaborators, Ivan Reitman sets Bill Murray up as little as possible for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife clip that’s taken the internet by storm. Like any good friend, Reitman lets the work speak for itself, and the reaction that plays across Murray’s face is absolutely joyful. Courtesy of the official Twitter presence for the film, here’s Bill Murray reacting to the Mini-Pufts of Ghostbusters: Afterlife:
From the first sight of those marshmallows on the shelf next to Paul Rudd, Bill Murray knows no good can come of this moment. And yet, his gleeful laughter over the Mini-Pufts acting like total Gremlins, roasting each other and riding around on robotic vacuums, shows us that only good has come from watching him enjoy the chaos first hand. Which is even more rewarding when compared to how grueling the process of filming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sounded.
It’s no secret that Bill Murray has, from time to time, balked at the idea of returning to the Ghostbusters series. And when he was asked about his role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it honestly sounded rather painful to endure. But as the man himself said, the pain was well worth the experience, as he truly believes in Jason Reitman’s legacyquel that takes us further into the timeline of the original Ghostbusters legacy.
Through several delays, thanks to the unprecedented events of 2020, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been pushed into a release date that’s over a year later than originally intended. So naturally, if there’s an opportunity to buzz up the film in the lead to its November debut, Sony Pictures will obviously leap at the chance to build the film up. It just so happened that this moment of promotional bliss happened to have the stamp of approval from Bill Murray himself.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife will finally hit theaters on November 11, 2021, which includes the return of the surviving original Ghostbusters. Though if you’re looking for some cute supernatural entities to latch onto, there’s more than just roaming marshmallow creatures to expect in the next chapter of this horror-comedy legacy. And if you’re looking for what else is headed into theaters throughout this ever changing year, the 2021 movie release dates have just the information you’re looking for.