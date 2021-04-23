Following Falcon And Winter Soldier, Marvel Reveals Verdict On Captain America 4

SPOILERS are ahead for the finale of Falcon and the Winter Solider on Disney+.

Since the events of Avengers: Endgame, we’ve been asking a number of questions about the future of our favorite superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them is the fate of Captain America after Chris Evans’ hero gave over his shield to live out the simple life with Peggy Carter. The legacy of The Star Spangled Man has been explored the last six weeks on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and shortly after the Disney+ series concluded Friday, we have our verdict on Captain America 4.