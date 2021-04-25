Mark Hamill Has The Perfect Response To James Gunn Finishing The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Script

Coincidentally, Star Wars did release a Lego Star Wars Holiday Special last year, and it was well-received. The original Holiday Special was weird and lackluster but now holds a special and ironic place in the history of the famed franchise. And if anything Mark Hamill and James Gunn’s back-and-forth shows that the holiday special’s legacy is still going strong.

While you wait for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday, you can stream The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ now.