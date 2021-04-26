Soul Won The Oscar But Wolfwalkers Was The Better Film And Should Have Won

Soul follows Joe Gardner, an aspiring jazz musician who ends up dying just before his big break. He then is transported to the Great Beyond, a kind of limbo in between life and death. He refuses to die, knowing that he’s on the cusp of greatness. So, he escapes into the Great Before, a kind of ‘pre’ life stage for souls, where they find their ‘spark’ for life ahead of being transported to earth and taking their mortal form. There, he meets ‘22’ a stubborn soul who has yet to find her spark.