James Gunn Had A Lot Of Thoughts After Dude Went On Disney World Is Too Woke Rant

Disney's theme parks are always changing; that's part of the mandate they were given by Walt Disney himself. While this frequently means additions to the parks, it also means changes are made to existing attractions. Often those changes are small updates in technology being added to new attractions. However, sometimes attractions can be completely replaced or given overhauls that drastically change what the attraction is. Disneyland and Walt Disney World are in the midst of some pretty significant changes, and not everybody is happy about that. But director James Gunn has some thoughts about one man in particular who ranted about the parks being too woke.