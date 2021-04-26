3 Reasons This Year's Oscars Ceremony Was A Complete Mess

I’ve often wondered what would happen if that pesky Oscars stage music didn’t play winners off the stage as their speeches lost focus and rambled. You know the drill by now. A passionate winner, overwhelmed by emotion, has to rush through a touching tribute as the “get off the stage” music swells. The 93rd Academy Awards did away with that, and left us with a litany of interminable speeches that might have been heartfelt, but too often lacked any noticeable point. Musicians, editors, documentary filmmakers and cinematographers thanked teachers from their childhoods, got overly political (or made jokes about how political the show felt), and often rambled into a void. Very sweet for them, but brutal for an audience member watching from home.