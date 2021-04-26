Mission: Impossible Director Is Throwing Some Wild Praise At The Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick

That confidence is something that Paramount must share themselves, as Top Gun: Maverick has been the subject of continuous moves, instead of just being sent to streaming in the pandemic economy of PVOD gold. If the movie was announced as a Paramount+ exclusive, you know that the subscriber base would skyrocket as a result, but that’s apparently not the move for the moment. Though Top Gun: Maverick absolutely will find itself on the platform eventually, and roughly 45 days after its theatrical release, thanks to some new wheeling and dealing by Paramount.